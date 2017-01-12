All Kalamazoo officers to be using body cameras by February

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Officials say all Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers will be wearing body cameras by February.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that after field testing nine models during the last two years the department will purchase 170 body cameras for officers. Eighty cameras are already being used on the streets and the rest are on back order.

Chief Jeff Hadley says there’s a “need for transparency” and the southwestern Michigan department wants to “have as much information as we can provide.”

The total cost of the cameras and related equipment and technology is about $340,000. A portion of that will be offset with $76,000 in grants from the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Association and $50,000 from an anonymous foundation.

A number of other Michigan departments have been adding body cameras.