Closings and Cancellations

Biden awarded presidential Medal of Freedom

Posted 4:24 PM, January 12, 2017, by
President Barack Obama surprises Vice President Joe Biden with a special send-off. In a White House ceremony honoring his Vice President, President Obama surprised an emotional Joe Biden by presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 12, 2017.

President Barack Obama surprises Vice President Joe Biden with a special send-off. In a White House ceremony honoring his Vice President, President Obama surprised an emotional Joe Biden by presenting him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on January 12, 2017.

(CNN) — President Barack Obama surprised an emotional Vice President Joe Biden Thursday by presenting him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a White House ceremony.

“For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I’d like to ask the military aide to join us on stage,” Obama said in the ceremony. “For my final time as president, I am pleased to award our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.”

Before surprising Biden with the award, Obama gave lengthy and colorful remarks praising Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden and his children and grandchildren.

“If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person you’ve got a problem,” Obama said. He’s as good a man as God ever created. “

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments

  • Larry

    A good man?? OMG!!!
    He has been proven to be a pervert over and over with his hands all over young women in video!
    At lease he didn’t hide it like Clinton…

    Reply
  • Vast Right Wing Conspirarcy

    B. Hussain – first he had Defense Secretary Ash Carter award him with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, then this to Uncle Joe!

    What else can B. Hussain do to make his presidency look even more pathetic?

    Reply