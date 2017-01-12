Closings and Cancellations

DOJ watchdog launches probe into handling of Clinton email investigation

Posted 1:57 PM, January 12, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: F.B.I. Director James Comey testifies before the House Judiciary Committee September 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Comey testified on a variety of subjects including the investigation into former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email server. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: F.B.I. Director James Comey testifies before the House Judiciary Committee September 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Comey testified on a variety of subjects including the investigation into former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email server. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 
WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog announced Thursday it has launched a probe into the department and the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

The announcement, which was expected, comes after criticism of the Justice Department’s handling of the investigation, particularly on how the public was notified.

The email controversy a major issue on the 2016 campaign trail. A message left with Clinton’s office was not immediately returned.

The White House said Thursday it wasn’t involved in the decision to investigate.

“Decisions that are made by inspectors general across the administration are independent, and this administration has assiduously protected the independence of inspectors general,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said at a briefing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment