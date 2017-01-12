Firetruck rolls off icy road in Zeeland Twp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND TWP., Mich. - Icy roads claimed a Zeeland Township fire truck Thursday morning.

The truck was responding to another crash when it rolled into the ditch at 72nd Avenue and Chicago Drive.

Ottawa County officials are reporting there were injuries.

Elsewhere in the Zeeland area, the eastbound lanes of I-196 were closed at Byron Road after a car and a semi collided around 4:30 a.m. Crews managed to open one lane eastbound around 6 a.m., but the westbound lanes needed to be closed at that time to allow for removal of the semi. The westbound lanes were reopened around 6:40 a.m.

Earlier, two semi's jackknifed in icy conditions on westbound I-96 at mile 20 in Wright Township just before 4 a.m. That crash closed the westbound lanes until the scene was cleared around 6:15 a.m.

There were plenty of slide-offs. rollovers, and crashes, but the number of incidents on the roads was greatly reduced by 8 a.m.