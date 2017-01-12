Freezing rain, icy commute

WEST MICHIGAN- Freezing drizzle and freezing rain into the overnight hours have made things very slick, and this will continue this morning.

Radar as of 6 this morning indicates a broad area of freezing rain and sleet off to the southwest, with embedded thunder and lightning! This indicates heavier rates of freezing rainfall, and this will make things very slick along the Indiana Toll Road and areas along I-94.

As a result of this ice, a freezing rain advisory is in place for areas along the I-94 and the Indiana-Michigan line.

Expect this to begin around 7 AM and continue through the lunch hour. Very slick conditions should be expected. Plan a much longer commute as a result.