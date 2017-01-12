× Gerald Ford Airport sets another record for 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 2016 was another record-setting year for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The airport saw an increase of travelers by 4% over 2015 with 2,653,630 passengers flying through the airport. The airport experience growth in passenger travel in nine of 12 months in 2016.

A new record has been set each of the four years. Over 9.7 million passengers have gone through GRR in the last four years, which has been the airports strongest period of growth in its 53-year-history, according to airport officials.

The busiest month of 2016 was July, with 238,237 passengers.