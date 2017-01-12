Grand River rises in Robinson Twp.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Ice jams and warm temperatures and rain are keeping some West Michigan home owners on high alert.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Grand River at Robinson Township in Ottawa County and in the Comstock Park area of Kent County.

Water is coming up on Van Lopik Avenue in Robinson Township, separating some people from their homes. Flood stage at that location is 13.3 feet and the river was, at last check, at 13.1 feet. It is forecast to reach flood stage by Friday morning. Residents say the river is up at least six inches since yesterday.

Ottawa County Emergency Management says that an ice jam near Grand Haven is causing the river to back up. They hope it breaks up with warmer weather coming next week.

The Flood Warning is in effect through next Thursday.