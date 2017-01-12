Harlem Globetrotter “Hoops” shows off basketball skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are preparing for their action packed 2017 World Tour.

Hoops Green, the newest member and the 15th woman to join the ranks in the Globetrotters' 91 year history, came on the Morning Mix to talk about the tour and show off some of her moves.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be touring West Michigan on the following dates:

January 18: Wings Stadium, Kalamazoo at 7 p.m.

January 19: Kellogg Arena, Battle Creek at 7 p.m.

January 22: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids at 2 p.m.

