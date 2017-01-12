Closings and Cancellations

Health care workers take part in ‘poverty simulator’

Posted 11:09 AM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:30PM, January 12, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. - Dozens of doctors and health care workers from West Michigan took part in a "poverty simulator" Wednesday.

The simulation was held at Metro Health's Conference Center in Wyoming.  Participants had to go through the simulator with differing family profiles using fake money and doing things like going to health clinics and food pantries.  It wall to see how people they treat may live day-to-day.

Metro Health's Health Equity Subcommittee held the event hosted by Access of West Michigan. The event was supported by the Metro Health Hospital Foundation.

1 Comment

  • Little Mary

    Spare me the liberal agenda. Obama froze social security for two years, then raised it .05 percent this year, while the average cost of prescriptions increased by an average of 10.1%. Try that one on your poverty simulator. Doing away with Obamacare, and the manifold layers of bureaucracy it requires, will significantly reduce the cost of healthcare.

    Reply