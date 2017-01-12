Here’s how Baker College Culinary grad Kimberly Ann Ryan did on tonight’s Hell’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan advanced during Thursday night's episode of Hell's Kitchen.

Kimberly Ann Ryan is now one of the five finalists on the current season of the show. The top five each receive a coveted black chef's jacket.

The winner of Hell’s Kitchen wins a head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian Las Vegas, worth about $250,000.

Ryan visited Muskegon Thursday ahead of the airing of the episode. She then went to a watch party that was hosted at Hennessey's Irish Pub & Restaurant.

According to the school, Ryan is a Traverse City native who graduated from Michigan State University before attending CIM. She graduated from CIM in 2012 and currently works as an event chef in the Traverse City area.

During Thursday's episode, contestants were reunited with some of their family members. For Ryan, that was her mother and her daughter Sophie.

Hell’s Kitchen airs on FOX 17 on Thursdays at 8 p.m.

