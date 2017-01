GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – LaughFest Grand Rapids has announced the event headliner for the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event fundraiser.

Howie Mandel, a judge on America’s Got Talent, host of Deal or No Deal, and producer of several other shows and comedian, will perform at the signature event on Tuesday, March 14th at DeVos Place.

To get tickets, visit the LaughFest Grand Rapids web page.