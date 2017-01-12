Man charged with open murder after workplace stabbing

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect thought to be involved with the deadly stabbing of a co-worker at a business was arraigned on homicide charges.

William Henderson, 23, was charged with open murder Thursday.

Cass County deputies say Wednesday morning at the Ameri-Kart on 19300 Grange Street, Henderson was working with 24-year-old Jan Carlos Velazques Mendez when they got into a fight. Witnesses at the time told investigators that they thought it was just a fist fight until they realized one of them had a knife and Mendez was bleeding from the neck.

Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts at reviving him failed.

Henderson is from Elkhart, Indiana. Mendez was also from Elkhart but originally came from Puerto Rico.

Henderson is scheduled to be back in court Jan 19.