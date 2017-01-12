Closings and Cancellations

MI Sec. of State, and a kangaroo, launch effort to increase use of online site

Posted 11:23 AM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:24AM, January 12, 2017

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Secretary of State is reminding people to save time by using their online services.  And, she made a video with her and a kangaroo to help spread the message.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson, and her friend Roo, wants you to use the ExpressSOS.com website for your vehicle registration needs.

 

The ad campaign premiered at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week.

 

