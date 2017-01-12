Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was a late night for the senate after working way into the morning hours to take the first real step toward repealing Obamacare.

This is a top goal of congressional Republicans and president-elect Donald Trump.

Senators began voting on dozens of amendments to the resolution Wednesday night before passing the budget measure.

Republicans say Obamacare is broken and must be repealed and replaced with something better, although just what that replacement plan will look like has not yet been revealed.

2. The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show kicks off today.

The event is going on at DeVos Place Thursday through Sunday.

13 dealers will show off more than 200 lines of RVs and campers, plus there will be trucks and advice on tow vehicles.

There will also be 80 exhibitors showing off public and private campgrounds, as well as resorts across the U.S. and Canada.

Admission is $10 for adults and $4 for kids.

3. You don’t have to travel far to get some side splitting laughs. Gilda’s Laughfest announced Howie Mandel will headline the signature event on March 14 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

He’s best known for being a judge on “America’s Got Talent” and hosting “Deal or No Deal.”

Tickets for the signature event are on sale now, along with ticket packages for other shows.

Other performers this year include Joel McHale, Katt Williams, and Sinbad.

Laughfest 2017 runs from March 9-19.

4. The Fifth Third River Bank Run will celebrate 40 years of road running in May.

This year kids will be able to run for free, since Blue Care Network will be covering the entry fees for that junior race.

The Fifth Third River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the nation. This year’s race is expected to see 19,000 runners.

The race is set for Saturday, May 13th.

5. Cuteness alert! Polar bears, seals, otters, and elephants are enjoying the first snow day of the year at the Oregon Zoo.

The polar bears loved the snow and the elephants loved jumping into the frigid water.

The zoo was closed Wednesday and a photographer captured the video.