Photos: Crashed plane removed from Lowell lake

Posted 4:26 PM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, January 12, 2017

LOWELL, Mich. – A small plane that crashed through the ice on a Kent County lake over the weekend has been recovered.

The plane crashed Saturday on Murray Lake. It cracked through the ice and sank in the lake.

The pilot, James Bakeman, 59, of Grand Rapids, escaped uninjured.

Tuesday, Scuba Steve & TK Salvage Recovery spent about five hours removing the plane from the lake. They were assisting Mike’s Recovery Service out of Saginaw who had also come in to Lowell.  Below are some of the photos they posted on their Facebook page of the efforts.

