The Loren and Mark Guitar Duo back in West Michigan

Loren and Mark are back in the Mitten State touring in West Michigan.

The guitar duo stopped by the Morning Mix to give a taste of what people will be listening to at their shows.

Loren and Mark will be performing on January 12 at the Richard App Gallery, and January 13 at The Hall in Holland. Both performances start at 7:30 p.m., tickets cost $15 in advance, and $18 at the door.

For more information on tour details and their music, click here. To stay up to date on the guitar duo, follow them on Facebook.

