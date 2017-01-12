Viral social media post helps Otsego woman get clinical trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Mich. -- Lorie Volker said she lives life like everyday is her last. That has included enjoying the outdoors and traveling the world.

That was also well before she was diagnosed with Stage IV Sarcoma - a painful, debilitating cancer- in March 2016.

"It basically spread all over many different areas. Throughout my legs, hips, chest, back, and you know ultimately it spread to the heart," Volker explained.

Volker, who grew up in Otsego, now lives in Brighton with her mom as she battles the disease. After a number of chemotherapy treatments, she said her oncologist told her there wasn't much more that could be done except to try one more alternative.

"I said, 'I want to try everything I can,'" Volker recalled.

She learned about an immunotherapy drug called Keytruda. But it was a clinical trial she said her insurance doesn't cover.

Her longtime friend made a video and shared it online, pleading for people to bring Volker's case to the attention of a pharmaceutical company called Merck, which administers the clinical trial. And the video worked.

"I actually got a phone call from one of the VPs at Merck on New Year's Day saying 'We want to help you, we need to get in touch with your oncologist. We need this, we need that, and we want to do it as fast as we can.' And they moved mountains," said Volker.

Volker started Keytruda on Friday. She says she wants other people to be aware that this treatment is out there.

Volker says her treatment will take place every three weeks for about an hour, as opposed to everyday for hours at a time.

Figures show treatment with Keytruda can cost $12,500 per patient, per month.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Volker with her fight against the cancer.