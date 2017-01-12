Walker liquor store robbed Wednesday night

Closings and Cancellations

WALKER, Mich. – Police are looking for a suspect in armed robbery from Wednesday night.

The robbery happened just after 8:00pm at Four Mile Liquor in the 3500 block of Alpine Avenue NW.

Police say that the suspect, a black man, wearing black clothing, lighter colored gloves and sunglasses went into the store openly displaying a gun and demanded cash.  The store employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled into the Orchards Apartments.  A K-9 unit tracked the suspect into a parking lot of the complex as well.

Anyone with information should call Walker Police at 616-453-5441 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

