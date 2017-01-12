YMCA offers workout plans fit for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're able to get around safely on a snow day, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids truly has something for everyone.

When people come to the YMCA or any fitness facility, it can be pretty intimidating and scary at first. The YMCA will partner with you every step of the way so you are comfortable and determined on your journey to health and wellness.

They YMCA holds personal training and group fitness classes so everybody can take part. They even have daycare services for kids, so if you want to workout at the gym, the kids will have something to do while the parents workout.

Right now the YMCA is offering a great deal, they won't charge a joining fee throughout the entire month of January. They offer family memberships, single memberships, and other combinations that work best with your budget.

There are seven YMCA locations in Greater Grand Rapids. To find all of the locations in your area, click here, or give them a call at (616) 855-9622.