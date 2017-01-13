Calvin Christian Wins 66-38 Against Wyoming Lee
-
Godwin Heights stays undefeated with win over Calvin Christian
-
Calvin Christian beats Unity Christian, 50-41
-
GR Christian beats Forest Hills Eastern, 66-22
-
Calvin Christian beats South Christian, 67-65
-
Rockets Clip Squires 48-47
-
-
South Christian beats Wyoming Lee, 2-0, in soccer districts
-
Wyoming wins by 1 over East Grand Rapids
-
Godwin Heights improves to 6-0
-
Talented Grand Rapids Christian Ready for Big Season
-
‘Stacked’ Wayland wins 72-53
-
-
GR Christian moves to 6-0 with win over South Christian
-
South Christian Rallies to beat Forest Hills Northern
-
GR Christian stays perfect with win at Wayland