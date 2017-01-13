Calvin Christian Wins 66-38 Against Wyoming Lee

WYOMING, Mich. -- Undefeated Wyoming Lee hosted Calvin Christian on Friday, but Calvin Christian would come away with the 66-38 win and hand the Rebels their first loss of the season.

