Cedar Springs woman hopes husband is a ‘perfect match’ to give her kidney

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich.-- A Kent County woman who has been battling different medical conditions for years is facing another battle for her life. Jacqueline Stinson is in need of a kidney transplant and her husband is hoping to be the perfect match.

Jacqueline and Eddie Stinson are the perfect match for each other as far as their personalities go, but now they're just waiting to see if they're a match biologically. The Stinsons were married at 18 and 19 years old and have been happily married for 35 years.

"In sickness and in health, for richer or poorer," said Eddie Stinson. "These things cut across all of those."

At 29 years old, Jacqueline was diagnosed with stage four Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and was given two weeks to live. At the same time, she was diagnosed with lupus. Next she needed a heart valve replacement. She then survived a brain bleed and most recently experienced kidney failure.

"The problems are never just a heart problem or lupus or cancer," said Eddie. "It's overlapping complexity of all of these things being present. It's kind of like serving food, here comes seconds and here comes thirds."

The couple already know they're the perfect match for each other, but Eddie hopes to be able to give his wife his kidney.

"At this point in time we're a match blood-wise, which is one of the first steps," said Eddie.

"If I get his kidney I'm going to be in such good shape," said Jacqueline.

Eddie says watching his wife fight all these battles has been hard.

"I wish I could fight it for her, but wanting something will never make it happen," said Eddie. "Acknowledging that something is the way it is and accepting it is the quickest way to get where you're going."

The Stinsons owe Jacqueline's strength to their faith and each other.

"I'm very fortunate to have him in my life," said Jacqueline.

"God won't give you anything you can't handle," said Eddie. "The way He does it is as soon as you're going to get more, He gives you the ability to handle it."

Eddie and Jacqueline should know in three to four weeks whether or not he's a match to give her his kidney.

Because Jacqueline has lupus, they say it's difficult because even if they're a match, her body still may reject his kidney. They say it's nothing they can't get through together.