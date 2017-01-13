Chick-fil-A grand opening causing traffic backups in Gaines Twp.

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Thursday was the opening of West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant, and judging by the traffic congestion in the area, it seems to have been a success.

The Chick-fil-A Grand Rapids South posted drone video Thursday night on Facebook with a thank you message for Grand Rapids. Earlier daylight video shows traffic backed up onto the ramp from M-6.

One commenter on the daylight video said that it took her 20 minutes to get from the M-6 ramp to the traffic light and to “Stay out of the area unless you like Black Friday on crack!!”