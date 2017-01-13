Chick-fil-A grand opening causing traffic backups in Gaines Twp.

Posted 10:15 AM, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:16AM, January 13, 2017

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Thursday was the opening of West Michigan’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant, and judging by the traffic congestion in the area, it seems to have been a success.

The Chick-fil-A Grand Rapids South posted drone video Thursday night on Facebook with a thank you message for Grand Rapids.  Earlier daylight video shows traffic backed up onto the ramp from M-6.

One commenter on the daylight video said that it took her 20 minutes to get from the M-6 ramp to the traffic light and to “Stay out of the area unless you like Black Friday on crack!!”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment