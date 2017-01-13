East Kentwood girls beat Caledonia, 47-42

Posted 11:25 PM, January 13, 2017

CALEDONIA, Mich. -- East Kentwood beat Caledonia, 47-42, in girls basketball on Friday night.  The Lady Falcons move to 9-1 overall, 3-0 in conference play.

