CALEDONIA, Mich. -- East Kentwood beat Caledonia, 47-42, in girls basketball on Friday night. The Lady Falcons move to 9-1 overall, 3-0 in conference play.
East Kentwood girls beat Caledonia, 47-42
-
East Kentwood Girls Beat Wyoming for 5th Win
-
East Kentwood girls beat Muskegon, 67-29
-
East Kentwood Girls win 61-39 over Grandville
-
Big Rapids girls beat Central Montcalm, 55-42
-
Strong 1st Half Leads Gull Lake to Win Against Caledonia
-
-
Big 1st Quarter Leads East Kentwood to Win over Grand Rapids Christian
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
Caledonia student dies in crash on Cherry Valley
-
East Kentwood beats FH Central, 2-0, in district semifinals
-
-
Marshall girls beat Otsego, 61-36
-
Greenville girls beat Belding, 61-37
-
Kalamazoo Central girls beat Gull Lake, 75-68