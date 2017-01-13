Family searches for missing bag of woman killed in hit and run crash in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. – The family of a woman hit and killed by a pickup truck with a snow plow is asking for help in finding her bag.

Chelsea Crawford, 26, was hit while she was walking on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue Tuesday morning.  She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver left the scene, but police arrested Austin Hill, 21, Wednesday night in connection with the crash.  He was arraigned Friday morning on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Crawford’s husband, Ben Crawford, tells FOX 17 that Chelsea was carrying a green messenger bag at the time of the crash and that has not been located.  Police tell the family that the bag may have been caught in the plow and dragged away from the scene, or it was taken from the scene by someone else.

If you come across the bag, you are asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300.  The photo below was provided by the family.

Photo of Chelsea Crawford - her messenger bag is missing.

