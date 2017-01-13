FOX 17 names new General Manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Tribune Broadcasting today announced the appointment of Kim Krause to General Manager of WXMI/FOX17 Grand Rapids. Krause will oversee the long-term strategy and day-to-day management of the station, and will report to Chris Wayland Tribune Broadcasting’s Vice President/Group Operations.

Krause, who assumes her new duties on January 24, joins WXMI from WZZM, the Tegna ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she was most recently the VP of Sales and Marketing. Krause also held several sales management positions at the station, including General Sales Manager and Local Sales Manager. She was previously LSM at WLAJ/ABC, in Lansing, Michigan.

“Kim is a strategic and innovative thinker, her deep knowledge of the Grand Rapids market, and long history of success make her the perfect fit for WXMI,” said Wayland.

Active in the Michigan community, she currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan. She has also served on numerous other community boards including The Humane Society of Western Michigan and Camp Newaygo for Girls.

“As a West Michigan native, I’m fortunate to have spent my entire career in a community I love,” said Krause. “I’m looking forward to leading the WXMI team in our commitment to providing top notch news content and business solutions for our audiences and advertisers.

Krause is a graduate of Hope College in Michigan with a double major in Political Science and Psychology.