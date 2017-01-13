Get rid of your winter blues with Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's some ways to drive away the winter blues, enjoy some family time with these events in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

American Ninja Warrior Training

Is your child an American Ninja Warrior fan? They can come and train with one of the competitors from the hit television competition on Saturday.

P.J. Granger will bring his positive and encouraging attitude to help kids, ages 5-11, conquer obstacles like the Warped Wall and Quintuple Steps. There are three time slots to choose from.

Cost is $25 per participant and it all takes place at the Horizon Complex in Jenison. Find more at thehorizoncomplex.com.

Winter Olympics Luge

You may never make the Winter Olympics squad but you can still learn to luge at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex this weekend.

Public luge sessions are scheduled from Friday through Sunday. Each two and a half hour session costs $49 and includes training, free sliding time, and a friendly competition with an awards ceremony at the end.

You must be at least 8 years old to participate so keep that in mind if you’re bringing the kids. Get more information at msports.org.

Daddy Daughter Downtown

Dads and daughters have a special event designed just for them. Daddy Daughter Downtown is an event that packs two fun activities into one.

The event starts at the Grand Rapids Public Museum which will include a scavenger hunt and planetarium show. Then the group heads over to Rosa Parks for some ice skating. Snacks and hot chocolate are included.

The event begins at 9:30. Tickets are $12.50 per person.