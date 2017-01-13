Godwin Heights Hits 100 Points in Win Over Kelloggsville

WYOMING, Mich. -- Both Godwin Heights and Kelloggsville headed into Friday night's matchup undefeated on the year. But Godwin Heights offensively strong, hitting 100 points for the first time this season in the battle, as they pulled away with the 114-74 win over Kelloggsville, making the Wolverines 8-0 on the year.

