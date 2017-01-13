COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Comstock Park, 67-53, in boys basketball on Friday night. The Cougars move to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in conference play.
GR Catholic beats Comstock Park, 67-53
