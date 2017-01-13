GR Christian moves to 6-0 with win over South Christian

Posted 11:38 PM, January 13, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Christian stayed undefeated on the season, moving to 6-0 overall, with a 71-35 home win over rival South Christian on Friday night.  Xavier Tillman led the Eagles with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

