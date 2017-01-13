Investing into the new year, advice from Legacy Financial Network

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The new year often comes with a fresh start, so how can you do that with your investments and finances? Michael Jay Markey from Legacy Financial Network has some advice on how to wisely handle your money going into 2017.

To learn more about how to manage your finances, Legacy Financial is hosting workshops at multiple locations on the following dates:

January 24 & 28 at Grandville

January 24 & 28 at Grant

January 24 & 28 at Allendale

January 26 & 28 at Norton Shores

To reserve a spot in one of these workshops or for more information, call (855)-LFNETWORK or (616) 589-4004.