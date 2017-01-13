Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office investigating death of child

Posted 6:08 AM, January 13, 2017, by
blue lights from a german police car

CLIMAX TWP., Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office is investigating after officers were called to a home for an unresponsive child who they say later died at the scene.

It happened Thursday shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14000 block of East RS Avenue.

Deputies did not release any other information but say the case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s