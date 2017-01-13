× Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office investigating death of child

CLIMAX TWP., Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office is investigating after officers were called to a home for an unresponsive child who they say later died at the scene.

It happened Thursday shortly after 7 p.m. in the 14000 block of East RS Avenue.

Deputies did not release any other information but say the case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.