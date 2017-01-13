Kent City Beats Morley Stanwood, 47-33
-
Battle for Portage featured on week 7 of the Blitz
-
Rockford and Hudsonville ready do it all over again
-
MSP: Greenville official, ex-wife defrauded $113k in insurance
-
Kent City falls to Laingsburg in volleyball regionals
-
Ravenna beats Kent City in district finals
-
-
Kent City nips Montague, 20-19
-
Kent City woman critically hurt when a deer flies into her windshield
-
2016 High School Playoff Pairings
-
Update: Woman killed in Solon Township crash
-
Kent County says public can drop off old US flags
-
-
GR Christian beats FH Central, 47-33, in CU Holiday Hoops Tournament
-
Early morning rollover crash kills Kent County driver
-
Cinderella season takes Kent City HS into district finals