Muskegon Co. man awaiting trial tries to escape jail, fails

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A Muskegon County man is in more trouble after trying to escape from the Muskegon County Jail this week.

Jacob Humphrey, 28, was in jail awaiting a trial for three felonies: organized retail fraud, resisting and opposing a police officer and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin tells FOX 17 that Humphrey tried to make his escape Wednesday night at about 8:00pm. Corrections officers noticed that Humphrey wasn’t in his cell at about 8:20pm, but that a metal access panel was askew over a utility hatch above the cell. They found that Humphrey had gone through the hatch, but then there was nowhere to go, so he was stuck. Officers were able to talk Humphrey back down.

Poulin says he has ordered the hatch covers to be better secured. There is no way to escape through the hatches and he doesn’t want inmates getting hurt trying, or officers getting hurt trying to get someone out of them.

Humphrey is now facing additional charges of escaping jail while awaiting trial on a felony, which covers successful and unsuccessful attempts, according to Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat. That charge is punishable by up to two years in prison, after whatever sentence is handed out in the original case.