Northview beats FH Central, 47-42

Posted 11:34 PM, January 13, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Northview beat Forest Hill Central, 47-42, in boys basketball on Friday night.  The Wildcats move to 5-3 overall, 2-0 in the conference with the win.

