Three arrested after KDPS finds meth lab

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says complaints from neighbors about a lot of vehicle traffic led officers to obtain a narcotics search warrant which they served Thursday.

It happened in the area of 1200 Blakeslee Street around 11:20 p.m.

Police say those complaints led to further determination that drug trafficking was going on at the house.

A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested for operating/maintaining a meth lab, in possession of meth and marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.

A 25-year-old Kalamazoo woman and a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man are also charged in possession of meth.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to use this incident as an example of the community-police partnership we share. Through this ongoing partnership we as a community will continue to reduce crime, build and maintain trust, and provide the most efficient, effective, and professional public safety services available.