Three arrested after KDPS finds meth lab
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says complaints from neighbors about a lot of vehicle traffic led officers to obtain a narcotics search warrant which they served Thursday.
It happened in the area of 1200 Blakeslee Street around 11:20 p.m.
Police say those complaints led to further determination that drug trafficking was going on at the house.
A 22-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested for operating/maintaining a meth lab, in possession of meth and marijuana, and maintaining a drug house.
A 25-year-old Kalamazoo woman and a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man are also charged in possession of meth.
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety would like to use this incident as an example of the community-police partnership we share. Through this ongoing partnership we as a community will continue to reduce crime, build and maintain trust, and provide the most efficient, effective, and professional public safety services available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.