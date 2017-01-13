Truck company owner charged with evading $1 million in tolls

Posted 7:01 PM, January 13, 2017, by

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The owner of a New Jersey trucking company has been arrested while trying to board a flight to Aruba and charged with racking up more than $1 million of unpaid tolls and fees.

State police say Little Ferry resident Lester Morales was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

Police say Morales’ EAB Transport LLC/Do it Right Trucking had 100 trucks going through tolls with a delinquent E-ZPass automatic payment account more than 100 times per day.

Morales is being held without bail at the Middlesex County jail and can’t be reached there for comment.

A phone number listed for him has rung unanswered. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s