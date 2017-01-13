Watch extreme motocross racing at Arenacross

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch young men and women ride motorbikes, jump hills, do tricks, and so much more at Arena Cross this weekend.

AMSOIL Arenacross is the most intense motorcycle racing on the planet. Talented athletes will compete on a dirt track for 14 rounds of high-speed, high-flying, fierce racing competition.

Arenacross will be happening on Saturday, January 14, where there will be a Track party from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by the main event at 7 p.m.

There will also be Amateur Day on Sunday, January 15 at 12 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $15 for Saturday, and $10 on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at vanandelarena.com.