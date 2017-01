Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Grab your dancing shoes and Tie Dye for an epic 70's themed fundraiser.

Juice Ball is going on Saturday, January 14th from 8:30 pm to 1:00 am at the JW Marriott, downtown Grand Rapids.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $50, but if you mention FOX 17, you'll receive $10 off.

The fundraiser helps local non-profit, Kitchen Sage started by Chef Tommy Fitzgerald.

For more information, visit the event Facebook Page.