Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Ottawa Hills, 79-41, on Saturday as part of the 5th annual Floyd Mayweather Classic.  Markell Jackson led the Big Reds with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists.  Muskegon improves to 8-0 with the win.

