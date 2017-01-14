Big Reds stay unbeaten with 79-41 win over Ottawa Hills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Muskegon beat Ottawa Hills, 79-41, on Saturday as part of the 5th annual Floyd Mayweather Classic. Markell Jackson led the Big Reds with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists. Muskegon improves to 8-0 with the win.
