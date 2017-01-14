× Cold eases this weekend, goes away completely next week

WEST MICHIGAN — After a cold Friday with highs only in the lower to middle 20s across the area, temperatures will return to about average for this time of year this weekend (our average high and low in Grand Rapids are 31° and 18° for this date). High pressure will be in control of our weather, which will keep any rain and snow away from us, outside of a few flurries south of I-94 this morning. Here is a look at the surface map as of this early AM writing:

With this high just about overhead through the day today, light winds are also expected. Clouds will be a little stubborn as they usually are in Michigan at this time of year, but a few rays of sunshine are expected from time to time. Here’s a look at today’s planner:

Sunday also looks quiet with seasonable temperatures. A mild stretch of weather is expected next week with rain likely on Tuesday, and perhaps on Friday night. Highs will generally be in the 40s, with a few spots possibly touching 50° on Tuesday and Friday.