Cue the Nostalgia: KDL hosts retro arcade event

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – It’s nostalgia for you adults who refuse to grow up. The Kent District Library will be transforming into a retro arcade venue for two nights, and it’s all free.

Packed with all the classic arcade games and a water pong tournament, Saturday from 3-8 p.m. will be adults only and Sunday, kids will be welcome.

Thanks to generous donations, including all of the games from The Game Room Guys, everything including food, drinks and games will be free of charge.

For more information call (616)-784-2007 or visit the Kent District Library’s website.