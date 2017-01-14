× Domestic dispute call produces machine-gun arrest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A call to a domestic dispute resulted in the Grand Rapids Police Department making an arrest and confiscating a machine-gun early Saturday morning.

At 1 a.m. Saturday, GRPD officers were called to a home in Grand Rapids on a 9-1-1 hang-up and discovered a domestic incident. The male suspect threatened the female with a firearm. The firearm was later recovered in his bedroom and found to be a 9mm machine-gun.

The male was arrested for felonious assault and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Rapids police.