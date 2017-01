× John Ball Zoo does mannequin challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It may be a little late, but the John Ball Zoo posted a video showing some of it’s zookeepers and animals taking part in the mannequin challenge.

The video includes zookeepers Kasey, Julia, Erin as well as Callie, Linus and Hope the sloths.

The video was posted to the zoo’s Facebook page Friday and already has nearly 6,000 views.