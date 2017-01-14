GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central fell to Detroit East English Village, 73-63, at Ottawa Hills High School on Saturday as part of the 5th annual Floyd Mayweather Classic. Isaiah Livers led the Maroon Giants with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Kalamazoo Central falls to 7-1 with the loss.
Kalamazoo Central falls to East English Village, 73-63
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Oak Park in overtime, 82-73
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Battle Creek Central 67-55
-
Kalamazoo Hackett beats Muskegon CC in 1st Annual Catholic Invitational
-
Kalamazoo Central girls beat Gull Lake, 75-68
-
Kalamazoo Central beats Gull Lake, stays undefeated
-
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools receive clown-related threat
-
East Kentwood beats FH Central, 2-0, in district semifinals
-
GR Catholic Central Girl’s Basketball wins 46-37
-
Portage Central beats BC Harper Creek, 70-45
-
Rockford beats Grand Haven in Volleyball Regional, 3-2
-
-
High school football coach remembers fallen Wayne State officer
-
West Catholic falls to Lansing Catholic in 1st annual Catholic Invitational
-
Grandville falls to Detroit CC in regional final