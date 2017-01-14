Kalamazoo Central falls to East English Village, 73-63

Posted 11:10 PM, January 14, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central fell to Detroit East English Village, 73-63, at Ottawa Hills High School on Saturday as part of the 5th annual Floyd Mayweather Classic.  Isaiah Livers led the Maroon Giants with 22 points and 10 rebounds.  Kalamazoo Central falls to 7-1 with the loss.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s