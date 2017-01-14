× Memorial service held for hit and run victim

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Family and friends of the woman killed after being hit by a plow truck this week that never stopped said their final goodbyes during a memorial service Saturday morning.

Chelsea Crawford was a huge book lover, so Saturday’s service was centered around one of her favorite book series. It was an emotional goodbye for a woman with a kind soul and a love for everyone.

It was a day of remembrance inside Resurrection Life Church for the life of Chelsea Crawford. The 26 year old was killed Tuesday after she was hit by a snow plow truck while walking to work.

“Chelsea was a kind soul with a smile and a hug for everybody,” said Daniel Crawford, Chelsea’s brother in law. “She loved her family and she loved books and writing. The world is a little darker without her amazing light.”

Family and friends started the ceremony dressed as black guard captains: characters from Chelsea’s favorite book series, The Lies of Locke Lamora. Chelsea’s husband, Ben, explained her love of books to Fox 17 on Friday.

“There’s a book series that she loved called The Lies of Locke Lamora and there’s a character in it called the “Copper of Camore,” said Ben Crawford, Chelsea’s husband. “We always joked I love you more than the ‘Copper of Camore.’ For the funeral she’s going to get her own black guard captains, her own black guard.”

Wyoming Police have arrested Austin Hill, who’s accused of hitting and killing Crawford then leaving the scene. Fox 17 learned this week that Hill has past run ins with the law for maintaining a drug house, delivery and manufacturing of marijuana and also several drivers license suspensions. Chelsea’s husband had a message for Hill.

“You took the life of the woman I love and I don’t hold it against you,” said Ben Crawford. “I know it was an accident, but I hope you know you ended a life. We don’t harbor any hate against you, we’re not going to try and punish you to the fullest extent of the law because we hold anger. We want to see justice done and Chelsea deserved justice.”

Chelsea’s family wants justice for a woman whose life of love, her family says, should be a model for their own.

“She always put everyone else before herself,” said Ben Crawford. “She had a joy that no one could even compare to.”

Ben Crawford is hoping someone will return Chelsea had with her when she was killed. It had her daily book that she would read along with her personal items. If you find it call Wyoming Police.