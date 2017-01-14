× Residents of Kalamazoo senior living high-rise still not able to return home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Residents living at the Crosstown Parkway Senior Community have still not been able to return to their homes after a fire started inside on the units, killing one woman and displacing several others.

Property management tells FOX17 that they hope to allow residents back in by next week as crews are still trying to clean up from the blaze.

The fire broke out on Saturday January 7th around 3:30 a.m. and the cause is still unknown.

Many residents were taken by bus to the YMCA after the fire for temporary shelter.