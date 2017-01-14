× Ringling Bros. circus comes to an end after 146 years

ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — From New York to Wisconsin to London and beyond, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has performed for millions of fans during its 146-year reign as one of the world’s biggest big tops.

The show, which is closing down permanently because of declining ticket sales, has its roots in a spectacle that began two decades before the U.S. Civil War — equal parts zoo, museum and freak show. In 1881 it officially became the circus that generations grew up watching and saw many evolutions over the years, most recently with its decision to retire its elephant acts.