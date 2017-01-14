× Slain Orlando officer promoted posthumously

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) —An Orlando police sergeant who was gunned down was remembered as someone who made every effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community it served.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina and U.S. Rep. Val Demings on Saturday said Master Sgt. Debra Clayton read books to children at elementary schools, would clean the homes of elderly and was a motherly figure to young people lacking parental guidance.

Demings was a former Orlando Police chief.

Mina said at Clayton’s funeral service that he is posthumously promoting Clayton to the rank of lieutenant.

Authorities say Clayton was gunned down outside a Wal-Mart store in Orlando last Monday after she approached 41-year-old Markeith Loyd.

Loyd was wanted for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, and authorities are offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.