Suspect sought in Mount Pleasant-area vehicle break-ins

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are looking for help identifying a man who committed several burglaries in the area Friday.

On Friday, troopers from MSP’s Mount Pleasant Post responded to multiple automobile break-ins. The suspect was seen on multiple convenience store cameras using a victim’s stolen credit cards. Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect shown in the accompanying surveillance photo.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood, tan colored pants and a ski cap.

The suspect may have been driving a silver or light blue SUV.

The burglaries remain under investigation by the Michigan State Police.